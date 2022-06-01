Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn’t publicly support him

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson was hurt when New York Yankees teammates didn’t back him after he made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist. Donaldson was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making multiple references to Robinson while talking to Anderson on May 21. Donaldson has appealed the discipline. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge both denounced Donaldson’s comment, which Donaldson said was “tough to hear” because he prides himself on being a good teammate.