French Open director claims women’s matchups less appealing

PARIS (AP) — New French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 player, says nine of 10 night session matches at Roland Garros this year involved men because women’s tennis currently has less appeal. Mauresmo said at a news conference that she tried on a daily basis to find a women’s pairing that had the star power or matchup worthy of being highlighted in the separate session that began at 8:45 p.m. local time in Court Philippe Chatrier. She says, “I admit it was tough.” She is overseeing the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time.