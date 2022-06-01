Guerrero homers as Jays win 7th straight, beat White Sox 7-3

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two run home run, Danny Jansen added a three-run blast, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven games by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-3. It’s Toronto’s longest winning streak since an eight-game run last Sept. 1-9. Santiago Espinal added a solo shot as the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 14 games. Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu left after four innings because of tightness in his forearm. Ryu missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm.