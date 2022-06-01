Howard scores 22, Dream beat Lynx 84-76

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-76. Wallace, a rookie from Baylor, entered with just five 3-pointers on the season. She finished 5 of 6 from long range to help Atlanta go 12 for 28. Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each scored 13 points for Atlanta. Kayla McBride scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota. Atlanta forced Minnesota into 24 turnovers.