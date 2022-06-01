Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike arrives at Belmont Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has arrived at Belmont Park for the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. The track announced Wednesday the long shot winner of the Derby arrived around 1 a.m. to start preparations for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. The colt was shipped by van from Kentucky. With exercise rider Gabriel Lagunes riding, Rick Strike visited Belmont’s training track at 9:30 a.m. accompanied by a pony and they went two laps the wrong way around on the dirt surface. Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness.