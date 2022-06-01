LEADING OFF: Mets at Dodgers in showdown of NL’s best teams

By The Associated Press

Francisco Lindor and the NL East-leading Mets are headed to California for four games against Mookie Betts and the NL West-leading Dodgers, a showdown of the National League’s top two teams. Coming off a 6-0 homestand against Philadelphia and Washington, New York is starting a much tougher 10-game trip against Los Angeles, the Padres and Angels. The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing series defeat to the Pirates. Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker gets the ball against Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in the opener.