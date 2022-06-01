Marlins’ Wendle back to IL; Anderson also sidelined

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle has been placed on the 10-day injured list, marking the third time he’s been sidelined this season with a right hamstring strain. Outfielder Brian Anderson also landed on the IL with lower back spasms for the struggling Marlins, who went 7-19 in May. Miami recalled right-hander Edward Cabrera and third baseman Luke Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville. Both started the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Colorado. Wendle aggravated the hamstring in the same spot while sliding into second base in the fourth inning of Monday’s 7-1 loss against the Rockies.