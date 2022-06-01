Murray’s return to practice field welcome sight for Cards

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to the practice field on Wednesday after a couple of months of off-the-field drama. Murray was back with the team for the second set of Arizona’s voluntary offseason workouts after missing the team’s first practices in May. It’s been an eventful offseason for the quarterback, who has been in a passive-aggressive contract spat with Arizona management, even wiping his social media accounts of any Cardinals references at one point. Murray is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and wants a new long-term deal.