On the hook: Angels’ Trout still fantasy commish, for now

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout says he’s talked to Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson about their fantasy football dispute. This week, Pham told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Trout is the commissioner of their league. Pham recently was suspended three games by Major League Baseball for slapping Pederson over a dispute in their football competition. Trout playfully said he hasn’t decided whether he will resign as commissioner of the league. He also declined to say whether Pederson had violated league rules with transaction in question.