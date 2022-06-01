Schwarber, Maton homer to lead Phillies past Giants

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Nick Maton homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies snap a five-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Phillies star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the lineup due to right forearm soreness, and second baseman Jean Segura was ruled out for up to three months with a fractured right index finger. Maton, Segura’s replacement at second base, also had an RBI bunt single as Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the fifth time in 17 games while likely cooling calls for manager Joe Girardi’s job — at least for now.