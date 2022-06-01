Steelers LB Bush focused on football, not uncertain future

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush says his confidence has returned nearly two years removed from a serious knee injury. Bush struggled at times in 2021 while playing on a rebuilt left knee. His erratic play led the Steelers not to pick up the fifth-year option for their 2019 first-round pick. Bush says he understood the team’s decision and doesn’t feel he has to prove himself to anyone. The 23-year-old says his motivation this season is simply to get back to playing free and easy on the field.