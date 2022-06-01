Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State’s late charge for a 3-2 win. Vick led 2 up with with three holes left, but missed a 15-foot par putt on No. 16 to see his lead cut to one. Sisk missed a chance to tie when he left an 8-foot birdie putt short after driving it through the short par-4 17th. Sisk pulled his second shot on the par-4 18th hole left in the bunker and hit it to 4 feet, leaving Vick with two putts to win the national championship. He hit it inches from the cup, sending the Longhorns charging onto the green with their first national title since 2012.