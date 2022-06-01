Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case reset for Jan. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to a U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer was postponed again, this time to Jan. 12. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.