Whitlock and Bradley Jr. help Red Sox beat Reds 7-1

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1. Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter. Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through.