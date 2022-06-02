AP source: Buffalo Bills sign veteran receiver Tavon Austin

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran receiver Tavon Austin. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. Austin was an unrestricted free agent, who spent last season appearing in seven games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is now on his fifth team in five years. He has nine seasons of NFL experience and has failed to play up to expectations after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.