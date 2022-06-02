Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game. As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York. He called him “Nestor the Molester” and complimented his ability to manipulate “angles and different speeds.” Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast about the comment, and said the former pitcher planned to contact Cortes directly. Morse said Kaat “meant no ill will.”