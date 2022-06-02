CFP board chair: New format ideally in place by June 2023

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The university leaders who oversee the College Football Playoff want the next format for determining a champion settled by this time next year. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum says the conference commissioners in charge of building the postseason system for the 2026 season and beyond will restart the task in the coming weeks. Keenum is the chairman of the CFP board of managers. He added that he intends to meet with his fellow presidents and chancellors in August to discuss what comes next for the playoff. An attempt to expand the playoff from the current four-team format to 12 teams before the current 12-year contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season fell apart last fall.