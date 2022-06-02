Chandler Jones fitting in nicely with Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will go into next season with recent acquisition Chandler Jones playing opposite fourth-year pro Maxx Crosby on the defensive line, giving them two top edge rushers as they navigate one of the toughest schedules in the league. Jones has 107 1/2 sacks over the last decade and he ranks second in the league to Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt with 14 forced fumbles the last three seasons. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders this year.