Chiefs view WR corps post-Tyreek with bright-eyed optimism

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The moment the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks, any notion that the AFC West champions would be able to simply build on another deep playoff run went right with him. The deal earlier this offseason set in motion events that have left the Chiefs in an intriguing position as they hit the meat of their voluntary summer workouts: They’ve rebuilt their pass-catching corps into a more well-rounded and arguably more difficult-to-defend bunch while also updating and perhaps upgrading their playbook to better fit their personnel and in particular those big, rangy wide receivers that are now on the roster.