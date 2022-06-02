Cousins in studying-for-a-quiz mode with new Vikings offense

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings kept much of their roster core intact this season. There’s plenty of experience on both sides of the ball. Players are still deep in studying-for-a-quiz mode this spring as they learn new schemes. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found the use of flash cards helpful in the process of memorizing the new terms. He’s on his fifth offensive coordinator in five years with the Vikings. New head coach Kevin O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2017. The defense under coordinator Ed Donatell is also shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4.