D’Arnaud’s grand slam, 6 RBIs power Braves past Rockies 13-6

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high six runs as the Atlanta Braves pounced on Colorado’s struggling pitching in a 13-6 rout of the Rockies. D’Arnaud was 3 for 5 and scored three times, and the Braves had 18 hits against the Rockies, who have allowed 39 runs over the past three games. C.J. Cron hit his 14th homer, Garrett Hampson also went deep and Charlie Blackmon went 4 for 5 in Colorado’s 17th loss in 24 games.