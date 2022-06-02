Daz Cameron’s HR in 8th lifts surging Tigers past Twins 3-2

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Detroit Tigers held on to beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 3-2. Cameron’s 416-foot shot to left-center came off Emilio Pagan. Alex Lange gave up two walks and struck out one in the pivotal eighth inning and Gregory Soto earned his 10th save. AL Central-leading Minnesota has lost seven of 10 games and is still the division’s only team with a winning record. The fourth-place Tigers have won seven of their last nine games after a poor start this season.