Drafting Walker at No. 1 ‘lit a fire under’ Jags’ Chaisson

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — K’Lavon Chaisson has two sacks in two seasons while playing in two schemes for two defensive coordinators. He’s the latest in a long list of disappointing first-round draft picks for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have essentially already found his replacement. But Chaisson insists adding Travon Walker at No. 1 has provided extra fuel as he enters his third NFL season. Chaisson says the move “lit a fire under me.” Chaisson was the 20th overall pick in 2020 after helping LSU win a national title.