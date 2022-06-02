Former Miami AD Blake James lands at BC, promises to stay

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired its third athletic director since 2017, and this one is promising to stick around for a while. Former Miami AD Blake James is taking over in Chestnut Hill after predecessors Martin Jarmond and Pat Kraft used the school as a stepping stone to higher-profile programs. James said after he was introduced that his family plans “to spend many years in the Heights.” James was at Miami nine years before he was forced out in November. Since joining the ACC in 2005, BC is on is fifth football coach and its fourth in basketball. James is the fourth Boston College AD since Gene DeFilippo retired in 2012.