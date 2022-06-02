French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the other. Both will be held in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday, which is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor along for the trip because of chronic pain in his left foot. Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds. The men’s final is Sunday.