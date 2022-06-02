Skip to Content
George Kittle, many of NFL’s top tight ends set to gather

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

George Kittle and many of the NFL’s tight ends will gather in a few weeks for the second Tight End University camp. They’ll watch film, run routes, catch passes and surely talk about being underpaid as a position group. The idea to bring all the tight ends together generated from Kittle inviting Greg Olsen to work out with him in Nashville last year. Olsen, the three-time Pro Bowler who will now be the lead analyst for Fox, suggested they turn it into an event. Travis Kelce loved the idea and it grew from there.

