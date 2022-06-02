George Kittle, many of NFL’s top tight ends set to gather

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

George Kittle and many of the NFL’s tight ends will gather in a few weeks for the second Tight End University camp. They’ll watch film, run routes, catch passes and surely talk about being underpaid as a position group. The idea to bring all the tight ends together generated from Kittle inviting Greg Olsen to work out with him in Nashville last year. Olsen, the three-time Pro Bowler who will now be the lead analyst for Fox, suggested they turn it into an event. Travis Kelce loved the idea and it grew from there.