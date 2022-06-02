Giants offensive line faces challenge going into next season

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants will start the 2022 season with almost an entirely new offensive line. The team held an organized team activity Thursday and the line has not changed much in recent workouts. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is the only returning starter, and he is currently wearing a non-contact jersey after offseason ankle surgery. Evan Neal, the No. 7 pick in the draft, is the right tackle. Jon Feliciano is at center and Mark Glowinski at right guard. Shane Lemieux, who was sidelined after a knee injury in the 2021 opener, is the left guard.