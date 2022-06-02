Howard Katz honored with Rozelle Radio-TV Award

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Howard Katz has been selected as the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. The Pro Football Hall of Fame presents the award annually in recognition of longtime and exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football. Since joining the NFL in 2003, Katz has served as chief operating officer of NFL Films and currently serves as senior vice president of broadcasting and media operations, overseeing the formation of the league’s schedule and the selection of primetime games. He will be honored during Hall of Fame week in August in Canton, Ohio.