Hurricanes’ Jarvis, Raanta start offseason in recovery mode

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis and goaltender Antti Raanta are starting the offseason in recovery mode. Jarvis suffered an apparent concussion on a jarring hit that knocked him out of a Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Raanta also left early with a knee injury that would’ve sidelined him several weeks had Carolina advanced. Jarvis said he has spotty memories after taking the hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He said Thursday his headache has passed but he still feels in a bit of a “fog.” Jarvis also has dental work ahead after being hit in the mouth with a stick earlier in the series.