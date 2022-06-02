Jones, Bonner help Sun snap Aces’ winning streak at 7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 20 points, DeWanna Bonner added 19 and the Connecticut Sun beat Las Vegas 97-90 on Thursday night to snap the Aces’ seven-game winning streak. Connecticut (7-3) was coming off an 89-81 loss to Las Vegas (9-2) on Tuesday night. Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points and Alyssa Thomas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for for Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 26 points before appearing to injure her ankle early in the fourth quarter for Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum had 23 points and eight assists.