Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:57 PM

Lindblad sets U.S. Women’s Open amateur mark with 6-under 65

KTVZ

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad shot a 6-under 65, the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open, to take the early lead at Pine Needles. Because the 22-year-old Lindblad is an amateur, she wouldn’t be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she holds on to win the event. The LSU junior would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began. Australia’s Minjee Lee and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist shot 67 and are two strokes behind after the early tee times.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content