Lindblad sets U.S. Women’s Open amateur mark with 6-under 65

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad shot a 6-under 65, the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open, to take the early lead at Pine Needles. Because the 22-year-old Lindblad is an amateur, she wouldn’t be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she holds on to win the event. The LSU junior would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began. Australia’s Minjee Lee and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist shot 67 and are two strokes behind after the early tee times.