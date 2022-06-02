Lindsey goes 3 for 3; Florida tops Oregon State 7-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17).

Natalie Lugo (12-5) stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey and got the win in six innings of scoreless relief. She gave up one hit and struck out six.

Oregon State’s Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

Florida advanced to play the winner between No. 7 seed Oklahoma State and unseeded Arizona on Saturday. Oregon State (39-21) will play the Oklahoma State-Arizona loser in an elimination game Friday.

Oregon State opened the scoring on an RBI single by Frankie Hammoude in the top of the first inning.

Florida took the lead in the second when Goelz hit one down the first base line that Hammoude couldn’t come up with. Two runs scored on the error.

Goelz knocked in two on a single in the fourth, then Echols’ blast in the fifth made it 5-1.

