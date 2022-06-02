Matsuyama disqualified for too much paint on his 3-wood

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is out of the Memorial because of paint on the face of his 3-wood. Matsuyama had 10 small lines in the shape of a circle on the face. Alignment help is OK. But the substance can’t be so thick on the surface that it affects the flight of the ball. PGA Tour officials were made aware of it right after Matsuyama teed off. They didn’t catch up to him until the second hole. Players can carry non-conforming clubs in their bags. They just can’t use them. Matsuyama used the 3-wood for his opening tee shot. He was disqualified.