Olympian, Nassar victim Schwikert Moser on USA Gym board

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert Moser is taking her advocacy for victims of sexual abuse within the sport to the front lines. Schwikert Moser is joining USA Gymnastics’ board of directors. The position was created as part of the legal settlement between the organization and athletes sexually abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar. Schwikert Moser, who is among those abused by Nassar, says her goal is to make sure USA Gymnastics goes in the right direction as it tries to point a new path forward.