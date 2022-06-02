Saints’ Landry: It’s ‘a breath of fresh air to be back home’

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRE, La. (AP) — Jarvis Landry grew up less than 60 miles from New Orleans and was a huge Saints fan. Now he’s a Saints wide receiver after leaving Cleveland to sign with New Orleans as a free agent last month. Saints coach Dennis Allen is happy to have him in New Orleans. Landry is a pivotal component to what New Orleans expects to be a much-improved receiving corps after finishing last season with the least efficient passing game in the NFL.