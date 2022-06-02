Tempe votes to negotiate with Coyotes on new arena project

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Tempe city council has voted to negotiate with the Arizona Coyotes on a proposed development of nearly $2 billion that would include a new arena for the franchise. The council voted 5-2 in favor after a seven-hour meeting that included comments from more than 100 citizens and the reading of more than 220 written statements. The Coyotes had been on an annual lease at Gila River Arena since city of Glendale voted to terminate a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement in 2015. Glendale decided to not renew the lease after the 2021-22 season and the Coyotes found a temporary home at Arizona State’s new 5,000-seat arena, starting next season.