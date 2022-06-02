Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams to help No. 1 seed Oklahoma roll past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series. The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss. Oklahoma advanced to play rival Texas on Saturday in their first ever World Series meeting. Texas is responsible for one of Oklahoma’s losses this season.