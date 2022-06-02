Yankees’ Taillon perfect through 7 innings vs Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon has pitched seven perfect innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Taillon has five strikeouts on 83 pitches Thursday night in the second game of a split doubleheader. His season-high pitch count is 94. Shohei Ohtani sent a fly ball to the warning track in center field in the first inning, but otherwise Taillon hasn’t been hit hard, mixing and matching six different pitches. He retired Ohtani in the seventh thanks to a stellar backhand stop and jump-and-throw by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.