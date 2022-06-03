Skip to Content
Angels slugger Trout is ‘Mike from Millville’ in homecoming

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Angels slugger Mike Trout is enjoying a homecoming. Los Angeles is facing the Phillies in Philadelphia for the first time since 2014. Trout was raised in nearby Millville, New Jersey. He is a Philadelphia Eagles season-ticket holder and praised the team’s offseason moves. He counts former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz among his friends. Before his return to Citizens Bank Park, Trout took his 2-year-old son fishing, got a hair cut and was slowed in traffic. Trout went 0 for 4 in a 10-0 loss, one night after he was drilled on the left arm by a pitch in a loss to the New York Yankees.

