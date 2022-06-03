Field hockey pushes 5-a-side format toward Olympic goal

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Olympic sports are targeting new and more dynamic youth-focused formats. Now field hockey is making its move toward a first World Cup for a five-a-side version and one day joining the Olympic program. The Hockey5s event this weekend in the IOC’s Swiss home city Lausanne will launch senior tournaments for men and women in the shorter format. Field hockey’s governing body the FIH has faced resistance from established nations in the 11-a-side version who fear being replaced in the Olympics. FIH chief executive Thierry Weil says there is space for both formats in small tournaments at future Olympics.