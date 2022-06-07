AEW continues to thrive after celebrating 3rd anniversary

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All Elite Wrestling continues to thrive with compelling matches while attracting new fans three years after making its debut. The upstart professional wrestling circuit kicked off a busy summer schedule by returning to Las Vegas for its “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view for the first time since its opening card in 2019. That was followed by an appearance in Los Angeles for the first time as its Wednesday “Dynamite” show on June 1 attracted a sellout crowd to The Forum.