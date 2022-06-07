Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:44 PM

Heredia’s go-ahead HR backs Acuña’s 2 shots, Braves edge A’s

KTVZ

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2. Kyle Wright recovered from a rough first inning to allow two runs in eight innings as the Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games. Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino over the left-field wall to end a 2-2 tie. The A’s suffered their seventh straight loss. The teams played for the first time since 2017. Oakland played its first game in Atlanta since 2014.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content