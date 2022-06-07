Heredia’s go-ahead HR backs Acuña’s 2 shots, Braves edge A’s

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two homers and the streaking Braves beat the reeling Oakland Athletics 3-2. Kyle Wright recovered from a rough first inning to allow two runs in eight innings as the Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games. Heredia pulled a pitch from Lou Trivino over the left-field wall to end a 2-2 tie. The A’s suffered their seventh straight loss. The teams played for the first time since 2017. Oakland played its first game in Atlanta since 2014.