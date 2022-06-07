Kopech, Pollock lead White Sox to 4-0 win over Dodgers

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched six innings of one-hit ball, pinch-hitter AJ Pollock delivered a two-run double against his former team and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Pollock’s clutch swing off the bench sparked a four-run sixth that sent the White Sox to their third consecutive victory. It was the fourth time this season Kopech worked at least five innings and limited an opponent to one hit. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one, lowering his ERA to 1.94. The NL West-leading Dodgers dropped their third straight.