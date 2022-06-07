LEADING OFF: Angels skid goes on sans Maddon, Correa ready

By The Associated Press

Free falling toward a dreadful bit of team history, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday and appointed third base coach Phil Nevin to the role on an interim basis. Los Angeles still lost its 13th straight game Tuesday night against Boston, matching a franchise record. The slide comes weeks after the club had one of the best records in the American League and amid an unprecedented slump for star Mike Trout. Trout left Tuesday’s game with left groin tightness, and the Angels went on to lose 6-5 in 10 innings.