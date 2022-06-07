Mets slugger Alonso leaves game after getting hit by pitch

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is out of the game at San Diego after getting hit by a pitch and falling awkwardly leading off the second inning. The pitch from Yu Darvish appeared to hit Alonso on the right wrist. Alonso appeared to swing, but the Mets challenged and it was ruled a hit by pitch and Alonso was awarded first base. He had headed to the clubhouse by then and was replaced by pinch-runner J.D. Davis. When the Mets went back in the field, Davis took over for Alonso at first base.