Rain man: Skubal wins 4th straight as Tigers top Pirates 5-3

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tarik Skubal pitched seven steady innings to win his fourth straight decision and Harold Castro hit a two-run single to lead the Detroit Tigers to a rain-delayed 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the start was pushed back more than two hours, Skubal gave up three runs and six hits while striking out nine and walking one. The left-hander has worked a career-high seven innings in three consecutive outings and is 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA in his last seven starts. Castro’s hit, a liner up the middle, capped a three-run fourth that put the Tigers in front 4-1. Rookie Spencer Torkelson drove in the first run with a double.