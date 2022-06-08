Belgium routs Poland 6-1, Netherlands wins on late goal

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Belgium’s players showed they do care about the Nations League. They came from behind to beat Poland 6-1 in an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland. The Netherlands stayed in front in the group by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Wout Weghorst’s diving header to beat Wales 2-1.