Berrettini beats Albot on injury comeback at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has made his injury comeback with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Radu Albot in the second round of the Stuttgart Open. The second-seeded Berrettini was playing in his first match since undergoing surgery on his right hand in March. The Italian next plays either compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament. Benjamin Bonzi has defeated fellow French player Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against either fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov or German player Oscar Otte. Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the last first-round match to be completed.