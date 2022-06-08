Browns excuse Mayfield from camp, Watson situation expands

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s complex legal situation has the Cleveland Browns in limbo and unclear about the quarterback’s immediate future. They do have a better handle on Baker Mayfield’s. The team said that Mayfield, who lost his job when the Browns traded for and signed Watson in March to a $230 million contract, has been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp. Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster while the team tries to trade the No. 1 overall pick from 2018. Mayfield has been estranged from the team since the Browns publicly pursued Watson.