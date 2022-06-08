Calabrese is the voice in Wilson’s ear as Jets QB develops

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rob Calabrese grew up rooting for the New York Jets, a fandom born somewhat out of necessity because it was everywhere he turned. He was from Boomer Esiason’s hometown and wanted to be like him. Fast forward nearly 30 years and Calabrese is one of his favorite NFL franchise’s most important figures. Calabrese is in charge of helping develop Zach Wilson as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Calabrese and Wilson are in their second year working together and are developing a solid rapport. Calabrese will be the primary voice in Wilson’s ear as the young quarterback continues to learn and develop in Mike LaFleur’s offense.